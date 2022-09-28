Shivalik Public School, Mohali

A rhyme time programme was organised at the school to provide an opportunity and platform to the budding performers of the pre-nursery. Children showcased their talent through story-telling, different role plays on theme, 'Nature'. The event was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. The little story tellers won everyone's heart and were applauded. It was a treat to watch the little children all decked up with appropriate props as they shared a few lines with all their heart. The confidence shown by each student during the show was commendable. The event was appreciated by the School Principal, Dr Anupkiran Kaur. In her address, she expressed gratitude to the parents and congratulated the young students for their performance.