Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school's Primary Wing celebrated its annual function 2022. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by guest of honour Gurkiranjeet Nalwa, Educational Advisor of the school. The cultural programme 'Colours of India' was an amalgamation of regional and folk dances depicting the unique cultural heritage of the country. The coordination, expressions, delivery and confidence of the young brigade, clad in vibrant attire, left everyone in awe. Gurkiranjeet Nalwa, in her concluding address, appreciated the students for a putting up a magnificent programme. The grand finale, 'Unity in diversity', was a culmination of a well-coordinated performances.
