Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised Annual Sports Meet on its ground. The programme commenced with the school ‘shabad’ and unfurling of the school flag, followed by march past by students of Class IX. Director of the school DS Bedi was present. Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, handed over the sports torch to Sports Captain Hargun Kaur, which was further passed on to the sports stars of the school — Daksh, Japveer, Harman, Jaivardhan and Tejas. With the oath-taking ceremony, the sports meet was declared open. Students of Class VI-VIII performed taekwondo and PT exercises. Events like relay race, shuttle race, skipping race, lemon and spoon race, sack race, medicine ball throw, etc, were conducted. Teachers of the school participated in musical chairs. Participation certificates were awarded for the CBSE Cluster North Zone Volleyball Tournament to the players. In the prize distribution ceremony, medals were awarded to the winners by Director DS Bedi. The meet culminated with the vote of thanks by the principal and with the singing of the national anthem.