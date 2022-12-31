Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school playground was filled with great zeal and excitement as the primary school (Nursery to Class II) celebrated its Annual Sports Day. The programme began with vibrant energy and enthusiasm. Chief Guest Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Sector 41, Chandigarh, Dr Rupinder Brar and Dr Jyoti Soni graced the occasion with their presence. The celebrations began with the march past by the students of Class II along with oath-taking ceremony. Students displayed a wide array of drills through colourful wheels and flowers. They mesmerised the audience with their energetic performances. It was followed by teachers participation in balloon bursting event and musical chairs. The winners of the events were felicitated with medals. School Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the participants and said, “We all learn more outside the class through the medium of sports which is like a rejuvenating therapy for all”.