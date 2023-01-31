Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day. The celebrations commenced with unfurling of the National Flag by Principal Jyoti Soni, followed by a parade by students of Class VII. Students from different classes presented patriotic songs, dance medley, poetic recitation depicting love for the motherland. A mock parliament session was organsised by Class IX students. Principal Anup Kiran Kaur spoke about the diversity in the country and the importance of the Constitution. NCC cadets were awarded certificates. Cadet Parminder Singh of Class IX received a special acknowledgment certificate and a sapling.