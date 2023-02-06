Shivalik Public School, Mohali

A language lab was inaugurated at the school by the Director DS Bedi, Principal Dr. Anupkiran Kaur and Principal S.I.E.R Dr Jyoti Soni. It will facilitate students to practice the language via computer-based exercises and activities The language lab interactive courses provide a different experience from the traditional system of teaching and learning English, offering more advanced features and functionalities. The lab offers the students a structured e-learning environment to practice English in an entertaining and interactive way to acquire the main language skills such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The effective use of the lab will enhance their active vocabulary and improve their proficiency in speaking the language. The language lab is powered by Wordsworth, equipped with 40 computers with high speed internet facility and audio-visual aids to refine the linguistic skills of the students. The lab can accommodate 40 students at a time and provide adequate facilities for effective teaching and learning of various aspects and skills of English language.