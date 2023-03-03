Shivalik Public School Mohali

National Science Day was observed at the school. The theme for the day this year was "Global Science for Global Well being". A special assembly was conducted . It included various science- related activities, an informative power point presentation depicting the life history and the works of Dr. C.V Raman. Various demonstrations, including effects of electric current, air pressure, liquid pressure etc. were shown to students. Students also visited various science labs and performed different experiments. Microscopic slides were also shown to the students. Students participated in a number of activities and also shared their ideas on science and technology.