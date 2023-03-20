Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Learning through 'One-act play' has emerged as an important strategy to promote student engagement, inclusion and development of holistic skills. With the same spirit, students of Kindergarten section of the school performed a play on the famous story "The little 'i' who lost its dot" by Kinderlee Gard, depicting the message that every problem has a solution and one has to work in collaboration to achieve the desired result. The purpose behind this activity was to enhance communication skills of the students. Principal Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by teachers and students.