Shivalik Public School, Mohali

World Heritage Day was celebrated on the school premises with zeal. The day aimed at raising awareness among students about the significance of cultural heritage and the need to preserve it for future generations. Activities such as poster making were organised. A PowerPoint Presentation on the significance of the day was also shared with the students. The Punjab Digital Library conducted poster-making competition in the school and students participated in it with great enthusiasm.
