Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR), is a magical spell which can bring about a complete resurgence in the environment by transforming waste into wealth. In lieu of 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' campaign being launched by MoHUA, GoI nationwide, the school also initiated a cleanliness drive on the premises. Students transitioned into the 'Swachhta Ambassadors' of the school and vigorously participated in varied activities. Students brought their old clothes, old toys, old school bags and books that can be further refurbished, reused or processed at the RRR centres. An essay writing competition on plastic waste management and solution to plastics was taken up. Dry leaves from green belt of school were collected and stored in a compost pit of the school. A tree plantation near waste management area was initiated. Cloth bags were distributed to Swachhta workers and allocution was delivered to raise more awareness about minimising use of plastic and other toxic waste. All the volunteers implemented these tasks with avidity and gusto. The collaborative efforts of teachers and students alike transformed this campaign into a momentous journey for all the participants.
