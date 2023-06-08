Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised an orientation programme for teachers. School Director DS Bedi, teachers from all the school branches, including Chandigarh, Patiala and Mohali, gathered at the host school. Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director, NIPCCD, sensitised teachers towards various learning disabilities among students and emphasised on the need for focusing on emotional and mental well-being. She apprised the audience about the POCSO Act and addressed sensitive issues like child abuse. Professor Dr Amritpal Kaur from Chandigarh University deliberated upon competency-based education and skill development among teachers. Renu Patiyal, internationally certified Yoga instructor, took a session on yoga and wellness.