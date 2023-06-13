Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school continues to train teachers by bracing them with latest technologies. The school Director, DS Bedi, motivated the teachers to work towards their professional growth. The day began with a rendition of school shabad and a prayer as all the branches of the school joined. Rupinder Brar, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali, spoke about the art of storytelling. The faculty was apprised by guest speakers. Dr Davinder Singh, Vice- Chancellor, Chandigarh University, delved upon understanding the application of the National Education Policy 2020 Thereafter, Kiranjot Singh and Divneet Singh talked about building happy classrooms where children learnt and gained experiences and teachers acted as facilitators. Dr Gunwant Kaur Brar, Professor, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, shared her thoughts on addressing and resolving mental health issues at workplace and among children. This was followed by the teachers from Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali, deliberating on competency and inquiry based learning and assessment. Gurkiranjeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, emphasised on implementing a bagless day in the schools.