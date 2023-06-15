Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated World Environment Day with an intent to foster a sense of responsibility towards environment. As initiated by the '3 PUNJAB (1) COY NCC', varied activities were taken up by NCC cadets. The cadets performed nukkad natak, participated in essay-writing competition, poster making and the campaign. A pledge was taken up by the NCC cadets to safeguard the environment. These activities were based on the basic concept of “go green and plastic free”. Sanvi Gurung of Class X came first in poster making, Gungun Dey of Class X came second, while Lavishi of Class X-S came third. In the essay writing, Ridhima of Class X-C stood first, Ambika Semwal of Class X-M and Tanvi of Class X-M stood second and third, respectively.