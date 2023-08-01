Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Students of Class I and II celebrated ‘Mango Day’ on the school premises. The aim of the activity was to depict the importance of yellow colour and to acquaint students with the benefits of delicious mangoes. Students came dressed up in the shades of yellow and brought mangoes in various forms like desserts, cakes, yogurt in their tiffin box. Presentations on the types of mangoes were given. A drawing activity was also conducted. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.

#Mohali