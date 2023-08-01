Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Students of Class I and II celebrated ‘Mango Day’ on the school premises. The aim of the activity was to depict the importance of yellow colour and to acquaint students with the benefits of delicious mangoes. Students came dressed up in the shades of yellow and brought mangoes in various forms like desserts, cakes, yogurt in their tiffin box. Presentations on the types of mangoes were given. A drawing activity was also conducted. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder
A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi