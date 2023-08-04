Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school held the Senior School Investiture Ceremony. An enthusiastic team of students took oath as the office-bearers and prefects for the session 2023-24. The ceremony was attended by Gurkiranjeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, as the chief fuest and Dr yoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, as the guest of honour. The prefects, house captains and other leaders were sworn in by chief guest Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. Armandeep Singh and Baljot Kaur were appointed as the Senior School Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. Parneet Randhawa and Dildeep Singh were sworn in as the sports leaders and Kassak was selected as the activity leader. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur motivated the students to seize this opportunity to lead the way forward. School Director DS Bedi congratulated the newly elected members.

#Mohali