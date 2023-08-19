Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony where the unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem. A march past was done by contingents of school students. The student choir group of Class VI to VIII sang ‘Saare jahan se acha’. In the school auditorium, glimpses of the glory and freedom struggle of India were presented through a plethora of performances, including patriotic dances, poetic recitations, role plays and songs.
