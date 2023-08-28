Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised a rangoli competition on the theme, ‘Microbial Diseases’, in collaboration with the Microbiologist Society of India (MBSI). The event was organised to raise awareness on the significance of diseases caused by microbes. The guest of honour was Dr Shelly Sharma, Microbiologist, MBSI. The event was judged by Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik school, Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, SIER, and Dr Goggi Gupta, Professor of Science, SIER. The students were asked questions regarding their representations and an interactive session was held. Sana, Jasmeet and Soni bagged the first prize, Harsirjan, Diksha and Ravia second, and Shorya, Sukhmanjot and Ravjeet third.

