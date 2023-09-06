Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised a demonstration programme — a joyful learning platform — for students of Class I and II. Term-I curricular as well as co-curricular activities were demonstrated. Children showcased their talent through story-telling, poetry recitation, English, maths Hindi and EVS curricular activities. It was followed by life skill activity and art integrated activity related to recent launching of Chandrayaan-3. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur congratulated students and teachers for their exceptional performance and also parents for the whole-hearted support and cooperation.

#Mohali