Shivalik Public School, Mohali

A “Demonstration and Evaluation Programme”, a joyful learning experience for students of Class V, was conducted to evaluate the students through various activities. The programme started with school shabad, followed by patriotic song and self-introductory session in which 100 per cent participation of the students was recorded. Teachers made amazing presentations which were shown during the programme. Students participated in all subject enrichment activities. Children showcased their talents by melodious poem recitation and singing. They performed experiments on density, properties of air, etc. Interesting facts about Chandrayaan 3 were also shared to enlighten them about the history created by the country. The models prepared by the students were amazing and they explained the models very beautifully. Various skits were also organised on different subjects. An art activity was organised in which students were taught how to make beautiful envelopes. Principal Dr Anup Kiran Kaur, congratulated the students and teachers for their exceptional performance and also the parents for their support and cooperation.

