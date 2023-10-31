Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual day and prize distribution ceremony ‘Euphoria-2023’. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest DS Bedi, Director, Shivalik Public School, Gurkiran Kaur Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, escorted by other dignitaries and the Principal of the school. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur presented the school annual report of the session 2022-23. The cultural programme depicted an array of Western, regional and folk dances and theme-based performances portraying our pride, heritage and the current scenario. Students also rendered euphonic songs. This was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. The school felicitated students with cash reward of Rs 3,100 for their brilliant academic performance in the session 2022-23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG