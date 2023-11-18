The school celebrated annual day and prize distribution ceremony for the primary wing, 'Spectrum 2023'. The programme took place in the school auditorium and commenced with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge by Chief Guest Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, and was escorted by Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal of Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali and Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Mohali. The school principal presented the annual report for the session 2023-24. The cultural programme depicted an array of western and folk dances, shadow dance and a musical play, 'The Selfish Giant'. This was followed by the prize distribution ceremony in which the chief guest gave away prizes to the meritorious students of the school. The 'Award of Excellence' was bestowed to the all-rounders, Dwiti (Class III), Japnoor Kaur (Class IV) and Nishika Thakur (Class V).The school felicitated two teachers of the primary section, Namita Sharma and Ruma Dhulia, with cash reward of Rs 5100/- each for their meritorious services.
