Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised its Alumni Meet recently. More than 300 alumni members attended the gala event. The day kicked off with a warm welcome tea followed by a floral greeting. After that a series of engaging activities commenced in the school auditorium. These included a cultural programme presented by the students and staff members. The medley of events included the school shabad, vandana, dance performances, skit, songs and poems. Further, it was followed by an interactive session, honouring of the respective batches and a Vote of Thanks by the Principal Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. Shivalik’s souvenir was released by the Directors DSBedi and Satwant Kaur Bedi along with other dignitaries. Additionally, each batch starting from 1970 got an opportunity to get their group photograph clicked with the Director. The event culminated with a musical evening. It was followed by a gala dinner.
