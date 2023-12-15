Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The annual day of the kindergarten wing of the school was celebrated. It was woven around the theme “Odyssey” a musical journey, a cultural cornucopia that expresses the culture of our country. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Director of the school DS Bedi. Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Educational Adviser and Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, was the guest of honour. Principal of the school Dr Anupkiran Kaur shared the annual report. The cultural fiesta was marked by the series of exotic talents thus creating a festive mood. The thematic show of talent, imagination and organisation was a complete delight. The show witnessed a hundred per cent participation from students. Medals were awarded to each participant for encouraging the young talent. The programme concluded with a dance performance by tiny tots and staff.
