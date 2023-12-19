Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school inaugurated a week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) Camp for its students. It aims to foster a sense of civic engagement and holistic development among the NSS volunteers. Guest of honour Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, SIER, was greeted by school Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur and NSS Programme Officer Aanchal Bhalla with saplings for promoting the idea of environment conservation, followed by lamp lighting ceremony by the dignitaries. The opening day started off with a ‘Life Skills’ session by Brahmakumari Aditi Behan. On Day 2 of the camp, the volunteers visited the Air Force Heritage Centre, Chandigarh, where they witnessed the display of various aircraft used by the IAF along with the sophisticated weapons and equipment. The volunteers also visited the Institute for the Blind and Butterfly Park, Chandigarh. On Day 3 and 4, the students volunteered for participation in the Youth Cultural Programme-2023, which was held at Paragon Public School, Mohali. A guest lecture by the outreach programme coordinator and NSS Programme Officer Preeti Swami was organised, which aimed at enhancing the volunteers’ life skills, including communication, leadership and teamwork.

#Mohali