Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school held its annual sports meet. The event commenced with the opening ceremony, featuring a march-past by the students. DS Bedi, esteemed Director of the school graced the occasion. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur handed over the sports torch to the Sports Captain, Avni Saini, which was further passed on to the sports stars of the school. From the thrilling aerobics and lazium to the strategic pyramid and yoga. Events like zig-zag race, shuttle race, skipping race etc were conducted. The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony.
