The school organised an orientation programme for teachers from all the branches of Shivalik Public School. Dr Gurkiranjeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Mohali, Dr Rupinder Brar, Principal , Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali, Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Patiala, Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, attended the programme. The programme provided an opportunity to the members to come together, exchange knowledge, share experiences, and explore the transformative vision of education outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The first day of the INSET programme was dedicated to ‘Art Integrated and Subject Enrichment’ activities. The day commenced with yoga and exercises. Teachers from various disciplines demonstrated innovative ways to incorporate activities into routine academics. A section of the day focused on ‘Cybersecurity and Digital Technology for Subject Enrichment’. Day two of the programme emphasised ‘Experiential Learning, Joyful Learning, and Storytelling based on Toy-Based Pedagogy, referred to as Jadui Pitara’. A seminar on the ‘Use of AI Tools’ for educators was conducted by resource person Ravjot Singh. Various AI tools such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Rytr, Gamma, Yoodu, and Quizizz were introduced during the session. Day three concentrated on 21st-century life skills, critical thinking exercises, and scientific innovation. An exceedingly interactive session was led by personality trainer Gaurav Bali, emphasising the significance of innovative teaching methodologies for contemporary learners. Day four focused on classroom management techniques, blended learning, competency-based education and importance of maintaining portfolios. Ravjot Singh, a resource person from Narayana Institute, conducted a captivating seminar on ‘The role of a teacher in a student’s life’. Kiran, a renowned nutritionist, shared crucial insights on adopting a healthy lifestyle and underscored the benefits of millets and Ayurveda.
