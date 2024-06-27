Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated International Yoga Day under the guidance of Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur. Young students actively participated in an interactive session on the occasion of International Yoga Dayto promote “Har Aangan Yoga” under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. The event saw enthusiastic participation from NCC cadets of 3 Punjab (I) Coy, NCC, Ropar, NSS volunteers, and students from classes VI to XII. The yoga session, led by a yoga instructor, included demonstrations of various yoga asanas, such as surya namaskar, tadasana, vajrasana, bhujangasana, and anulom-vilom, along with a meditation session. The event was well received by the students, who were encouraged to think about their physical, mental, and spiritual health.
