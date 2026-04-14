Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrates 56th Founder’s Day

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, solemnly observed its 56th Founder’s Day with deep reverence and spiritual fervour, marking over five decades of excellence in education.The auspicious occasion commenced with the Prakash of Guru Granth Sahib, followed by the sacred recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib path. The spiritual ambience was further elevated through soulful shabad kirtan and ardaas, invoking divine blessings for the institution’s continued growth, success and prosperity. The serene and devotional atmosphere inspired a sense of gratitude and reflection among all present, as the school paid homage to the visionary ideals of its founder. The ceremony also served as a reminder of the institution’s remarkable journey—from its humble beginnings to its present stature as a centre of holistic learning. To commemorate the milestone, students were presented with an engaging powerpoint presentation highlighting the school’s rich history and proud legacy, while reinforcing its steadfast commitment to quality education rooted in strong moral, ethical and cultural values. The occasion was further enlivened with refreshments served to all students. The Founder’s Day celebrations stood as a testament to the institution’s enduring legacy and its unwavering dedication to nurturing responsible, compassionate and future-ready individuals, equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

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