Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrates Annual Sports Day

The primary school celebrated its Annual Sports Day. The celebrations began with the symbolic lighting of the sports torch, flag hoisting, followed by march past by students of Class V along with oath-taking ceremony. Students displayed a wide array of colourful and fancy drills, including dumb bells, lezium, hula hoops and aerobics. Yoga asanas were also performed by nearly 100 students. Sports events such as 100 m race, 50 m race, lemon race, hurdle race, etc, were held. There was a fun musical chairs activity, in which teachers of the school participated. The event concluded with the medal ceremony, where outstanding athletes were recognised and awarded for their achievements. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the participants.

