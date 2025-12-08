Shivalik Public School, Mohali holds NSS camp

The NSS unit inaugurated a week-long NSS camp on its campus with great enthusiasm and active participation. The inaugural ceremony, was graced by Guests of Honour, Brahamkumari Suman Behen and Brahamkumari Harveen, Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal of Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, warmly welcomed by School Principal Dr. Anupkiran Kaur with the presentation of saplings. The ceremony commenced with lamp lighting followed by a soulful school shabad. In her inspirational address, Brahamkumari Suman encouraged students to pursue self-growth and think beyond conventional boundaries. Student-led presentations added depth to the ceremony, including a PPT on NSS objectives, speeches on NSS and its values and a detailed presentation on the NSS Emblem. Poems in Hindi, Punjabi and English were recited, followed by a brief talk on the seven-day schedule of the camp by Programme Officer Aanchal Bhalla. The ceremony concluded with the NSS Song and a motivating vote of thanks by the Principal, ending with the National Anthem. Volunteers later visited the school's herbal garden for an awareness session on the uses and benefits of various plants. The day ended with a creative poster making competition on the theme, 'Swachh Bharat'.

Advertisement