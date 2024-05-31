Shivalik Public School, Mohali, holds orientation programme for teachers

The school organised an orientation programme for teachers from all the branches of Shivalik Public School. Dr Gurkiranjeet Nawla, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Mohali, Dr Rupinder Brar, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali, Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Patiala, Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, graced the occasion. The programme provided an opportunity to the members to come together, exchange knowledge, share experiences, and explore the transformative vision of education outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. The first day of the INSET Programme was dedicated to ‘Art Integrated and Subject Enrichment’ activities. A section of the day focused on ‘Cybersecurity and Digital Technology for Subject Enrichment’. Day two of the programme emphasised ‘Experiential Learning, Joyful Learning, and Storytelling based on Toy-Based Pedagogy’, referred to as ‘Jadui Pitara’. A seminar on the ‘Use of AI Tools’ for educators was conducted by resource person Ravjot Singh. Throughout the two-day INSET programme, teachers collaborated and presented ideas on ‘Value-Based Education and Joyful Learning’ using methods such as storytelling, role plays, puppetry, and various art forms, all aimed at creating happy classrooms. They also explored ways to foster critical and creative skills among students through art-integrated learning.

#Mohali