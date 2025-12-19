Shivalik Public School, Mohali, hosts CBSE workshop on active learning

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, hosted a CBSE workshop on active learning, aiming to boost teachers' professional skills and promote student-centric teaching practices. The workshop facilitated collaborative learning, reflective teaching and the exchange of effective classroom strategies. Distinguished resource persons Dr Pushpalata Jha and Gurinder Pal Singh highlighted the importance of active learning methodologies, involving students through discussions, hands-on activities and collaborative tasks, moving beyond traditional teaching approaches.

