Shivalik Public School organise CBSE teacher training workshop

Shivalik Public School, Ph 6, Mohali, organised a CBSE teacher training workshop on mental health and wellness, aiming to strengthen emotional resilience and promote a comprehensive approach towards students’ mental well-being. The resource persons, Dr Openderjeet Kaur and Mallika Kapoor, Principal, The Millennium School, Mohali were welcomed by the staff. The sessions were designed with engaging and experiential activities. A meaningful balloon activity demonstrated how emotional burden can accumulate over time and emphasised the importance of releasing stress in healthy ways. Teachers participated in group discussions, reflective sharing and collaborative brainstorming, making the session highly interactive and impactful. The resource persons also shared small gestures of gratitude and their deepest insights on balancing emotional well-being with professional responsibilities.

