DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Shivalik Public School organise CBSE teacher training workshop

Shivalik Public School organise CBSE teacher training workshop

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shivalik Public School, Ph 6, Mohali, organised a CBSE teacher training workshop on mental health and wellness, aiming to strengthen emotional resilience and promote a comprehensive approach towards students’ mental well-being. The resource persons, Dr Openderjeet Kaur and Mallika Kapoor, Principal, The Millennium School, Mohali were welcomed by the staff. The sessions were designed with engaging and experiential activities. A meaningful balloon activity demonstrated how emotional burden can accumulate over time and emphasised the importance of releasing stress in healthy ways. Teachers participated in group discussions, reflective sharing and collaborative brainstorming, making the session highly interactive and impactful. The resource persons also shared small gestures of gratitude and their deepest insights on balancing emotional well-being with professional responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts