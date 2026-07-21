Shivalik Public School organise community helpers’ role play activity

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, organised a community helpers’ role play activity for the students of Class I. The young learners enthusiastically dressed up as various community helpers, including doctors, teachers, farmers, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and soldiers. Through their creative costumes, props, and confident presentations, the students highlighted the importance of these professionals and their valuable services to society. The activity provided an engaging learning experience and helped students develop confidence, communication skills, and an understanding of the roles and responsibilities of different community helpers. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

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