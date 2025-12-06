DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shivalik Public School organises annual exhibition

Shivalik Public School organises annual exhibition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali, organised its annual exhibition Spectrum 2025, showcasing creativity, scientific curiosity and experiential learning across classes III to XII. The Primary Wing from classes III to V presented an impressive range of exhibits across Mathematics, Punjabi, Hindi, English and EVS-Hands-on Experiments, demonstrating creativity and conceptual understanding. The junior wing, comprising Classes III to V, impressed visitors with engaging EVS and Art-Craft exhibits that highlighted environmental awareness, community-based themes, hands-on experiments and creative items made from recycled materials. The middle wing from Classes VI to VIII presented engaging Science and Mathematics exhibits that reflected strong scientific inquiry and analytical reasoning. The school management congratulated all participants for their creativity, dedication and commendable efforts, making the exhibition a memorable and meaningful academic celebration.

