Shivalik Public School organises Mini Marathon

Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali, organised a Mini Marathon on its campus to commemorate Human Rights Day. The event aimed to promote awareness about human rights while encouraging students to embrace the core values of equality, dignity, and respect. Students from classes VI to IX participated with enthusiasm, displaying commendable energy, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Adding vibrancy to the event, young learners from classes I and II lined the route to cheer for the runners, creating an atmosphere filled with motivation and excitement. The marathon commenced with a structured warm-up session, ensuring the participants were physically prepared. The top four runners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories were selected and felicitated for their achievements. Mehreen Kaur of Class VI secured the first position, followed by Ashmita Dhiman of Class VI, Ajuni Bajwa of Class VI, and Gurleen Kaur from Class VII, in the girls’ category. Among the boys, Vansh Bhargava of Class VII bagged the first position, followed by Amitoz Singh of Class IX, Makul Bansal of Class IX, and Chirag of Class VII. All participants were provided with refreshments to help them unwind after the event. Principal Poonam Rani congratulated the winners and appreciated the spirited participation of all students, acknowledging their dedication and effort.

