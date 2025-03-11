DT
Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Annual Sports Day was celebrated at the school. The event brought a vibrant atmosphere to the school grounds, with students showcasing their energy and sportsmanship. Exciting and fun-filled games were organised for the children of kindergarten and classes I and II. Their innocent laughter and cheerful faces added charm to the event as they enthusiastically participated by learning the values of teamwork and healthy competition. It was truly a delightful and enriching experience for the young learners. For classes III to V, a variety of thrilling events, including skipping race for girls, sack race for boys, 100m sprint, three-legged race, and the backward race, was organised. Each race witnessed the children’s competitive spirit and determination, with the crowd cheering loudly for their classmates. The principal appreciated the efforts of all participants and encouraged them to actively engage in sports and extracurricular activities. The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to all participants, recognising their hard work and dedication.

