Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a bone density and comprehensive health check-up camp in collaboration with Simply Health Plus Pvt. Ltd. and the medical team from Park Hospital, Patiala, to promote health awareness and preventive healthcare among school staff. The camp offered bone density assessment, blood pressure, blood sugar and ECG tests, along with expert medical consultations. Dr Sorabh Garg (MS Orthopaedics) provided orthopaedic consultations, while Dr Harsimranjit Singh (MD Medicine, DM Cardiology) offered cardiac consultations and guidance. The initiative encouraged regular health monitoring, early identification of potential health concerns and greater focus on the overall well-being of the school staff.

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