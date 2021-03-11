Shivalik Public School, Patiala

International Labour Day celebrates the contribution of workers to the society. To commemorate this day, Ishmeet Kaur of Class X gave a speech. Thereafter, a question and answer session was held to test the knowledge of students. Students of Kindergarten to Class V expressed their gratitude by preparing and presenting beautiful cards to workers, drivers and other helpers of the school. Students of classes VI to VIII participated in slogan-writing event while students of classes IX to XII participated in a poster-making activity. The teachers briefed the children about Labour Day and its importance.
