Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Red Cross Day was celebrated with zeal. Students were imparted information about the significance of the occasion. To mark the day, children of classes VII to X put up an act on fire safety and first aid. A demo session was also conducted to tell pupils how to use a first-aid kit in the times of emergency.
