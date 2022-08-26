Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school with mirth and joy. The celebrations started with a devotional song, followed by dance performances and craft activities. The students dressed up as Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkis. A lot of fun-filled activities like matki and flute decoration, mukat making, etc, were conducted. The Principal apprised the students of the importance of the day and appreciated the participants
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...