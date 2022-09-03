With an aim to implement productive methods of teaching and learning, Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organised a maths exhibition. Students of Class III to XII with their mentors displayed their skills in the maths exhibition. The young mathematicians exhibited the co-ordinate system, co-ordinate geometry, angles on transversal lines and angles and angle- sum property, concepts of integers, pythagoras theorem and types of angles. All these concepts were explained in an effective manner. Through these types of exhibitions, the students were tested on the parameters of how much they had acquired by the teaching process. The Principal appreciated the tireless efforts of the students and encouraged them to do their best.
