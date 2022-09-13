Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Teachers' Day was celebrated at the school. The students expressed their love and gratitude for their teachers. They recited self-composed poems, painted beautiful cards and sung songs for their teachers. The teachers enjoyed their special day by participating in various dance performances, singing and other activities. The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp and a floral tribute to former president of India Dr. S Radhakrishnan by the Principal and school coordinators . The Principal appreciated the teachers for their hard work and dedication.