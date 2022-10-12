Sahodaya Schools Complex, Patiala, organised a ‘Teachers Award Ceremony-2022’ on the premises of Thapar Institute to felicitate the teachers for their valuable contribution towards improving the school education, innovation and dedication. Sandeep Kaur (TGT Punjabi) from Shivalik Public School, Patiala, was honoured with the Best Teacher Award by the Patiala Sahodaya School Complex. This is indeed a motivation for others also to do something great in the field of education.
