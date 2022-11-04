Shivalik Public School, Patiala

National Unity Day (also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) was celebrated at the school, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who unified the country. The aim of introducing this event was to remember the extraordinary work of this great leader for the country. During the morning assembly, a speech was delivered on the importance of this day. The students and the teachers took the pledge to dedicate themselves to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. The students showed great enthusiasm promising to work towards the unity of the country.