Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A skin check-up camp was organised by Simply Health Plus Private Limited at the school. Dr Shimona Garg (MD, Skin) equipped the students with detailed knowledge on various skin problems which occur for different age groups. She suggested various precautions that should be taken by the children. She said adulterated food, low intake of water, lack of sufficient quantity of vitamins could cause several skin problems. She advocated a healthy eating lifestyle, besides having a regular workout regime.