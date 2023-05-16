Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Red Cross Day. Students demonstrated how to give first aid to victims during emergency and how to use fire extinguishers in case of incident. Teachers also added to the knowledge of students about the use of first aid box. The purpose of the activity was to make them capable of managing incidents and assessing casualties.
