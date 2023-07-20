Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A competition, ‘Word Hunt’, was conducted at the School for Class III to XII to enrich and assess their vocabulary. The competition aimed at sharpening the students’ language skills and cement the connection that is shared between sounds and letters. The children participated enthusiastically in the competition and surprised the teachers by ‘unlocking’ new words. Teachers appreciated their work. Best writings were selected by teachers.
