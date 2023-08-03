Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Students of the school took part in a skit activity, which was conducted by Carpe Diem International School, Rajpura, under Hubs of Learning. The theme of the skit was ‘World Nature Conservation’. Eight schools participated in the skit activity. Shivalik Public School participated confidently by using beautiful props, including charts, models and real objects. The main motive behind each act was to make the audience aware of the depletion of ozone layer, deforestation, wastage of water, threat to wildlife, plastics use, chemical threat etc. The Principal, Carpe Diem International School, Rajpura, presented participation certificates to all students.

#Rajpura