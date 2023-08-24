Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The array of activities held in the campus consisted of school shabad, ceremony of pinning the Tricolour badge, speech on Independence Day, patriotic group songs and patriotic dance performances. Tiny tots began the cultural fiesta with their dance performance. Students of Class IX and X sang melodious group songs to show their gratitude to the freedom fighters. Mohammad Anas of Class XI instilled the spirit of patriotism and unity among the audience with his speech on Independence Day. The dance item by the students of Block B and C filled the atmosphere with vigour and energy. At the end, the Principal addressed the gathering.
